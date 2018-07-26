Seven nabbed over Singapore's samurai sword slashing incident in Serangoon

Police investigators work at scene where a man was attack by four others with a kitchen knife and a samurai sword at 202 Serangoon Road on the afternoon of July 25, 2018. — Social media picture via TODAY

SINGAPORE, July 26 — The police said this morning that they had arrested seven men who allegedly attacked a 27-year-old man with a kitchen knife and a samurai sword at Serangoon Road the day before.

The seven Indian men, aged between 17 and 28, were nabbed in the vicinity of Corporation Road and Block 26, Sin Ming Industrial Estate following a manhunt.

Their relationship with the injured victim is not known. Investigations are still ongoing.

The police were alerted to the incident at 202 Serangoon Road around 2.20pm yesterday.

Investigators found the victim with slash wounds on his body, the back of his head, as well as his arms and legs.

The victim was conscious when he was taken to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The attackers fled in a rented silver Nissan car, and left behind a kitchen knife and an ATM card at the scene. — TODAY