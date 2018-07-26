Asian stocks inch up after Trump, Juncker pledge cuts to trade barriers

Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai February 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, July 26 — Asian stocks edged higher today, taking comfort from gains on Wall Street after US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work toward eliminating trade barriers on industrial goods.

In a news conference following a meeting between the two leaders yesterday, Trump said he and Juncker had agreed to work to lower industrial tariffs on both sides and to increase European imports of liquefied natural gas and soybeans from the United States, among other measures.

The meeting helped to extend a rally in global stocks into its fourth day, as investors took heart from a rare piece of good news amid global concerns over trade.

But a warning from Facebook Inc of the risk of slowing growth, which saw the company's stock fall as much as 24 per cent in after-hours trading yesterday, highlighted risks for investors and businesses in the current earnings season.

Globally, markets also remain worried about the heated tariff dispute between the United States and China.

“This deal, along with the breakdown of a large M&A deal, leave investors fearing that the trade war has just turned even more so on China,” Citi analysts wrote in a note today, referring to Qualcomm Inc dropping its US$44 billion (RM178.7 billion) bid for NXP Semiconductors after failing to secure Chinese regulatory approval.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 per cent.

Australian shares fell 0.4 per cent and Japan's Nikkei stock index was 0.2 per cent lower.

Yesterday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.68 per cent to 25,414.1, the S&P 500 gained 0.91 per cent to 2,846.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.17 per cent to 7,932.24.

But S&P 500 E-mini futures turned lower this morning in Asia, falling 0.2 per cent to 2,836.25.

News of the respite from trade tensions pushed US treasury yields higher, with the yield on 10-year notes touching six-week highs. Around 0012 GMT, it was at 2.9727 per cent, compared with its US close of 2.936 per cent yesterday.

The two-year yield, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, hit 2.6734 per cent compared with a US close of 2.657 per cent.

Earlier in the week, treasury prices had slumped along with Japanese government bonds on speculation the Bank of Japan may soon start to taper its massive stimulus.

The BOJ is said to be considering at next week's rate review changing the composition of exchange-traded funds it buys as part of its stimulus programme.

The US dollar dropped 0.2 per cent against the yen to 110.79

The euro was up less than 0.1 per cent on the day at US$1.1735, while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, fell 0.2 percent to 94.139.

US crude ticked up 0.4 per cent at US$69.54 a barrel. Brent crude was 0.9 per cent higher at US$74.61 per barrel.

Gold moved slightly higher as the dollar eased. Spot gold was traded at US$1,233.01 per ounce. — Reuters