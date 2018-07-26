Father charged over ‘acid attack’ on UK three-year-old

Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court, which is nearby, heard yesterday that the boy and his mother had been taken to a place of safety. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 26 — Five men appeared in a British court yesterday over a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy, including the victim’s own father and three Slovakians.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious burns to his arm and face following the attack outside a store in Worcester, central England, on Saturday.

Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court, which is nearby, heard yesterday that he and his mother had been taken to a “place of safety”.

The long-term implications of his injuries are not yet known.

The boy’s father, 39, who has not been named for legal reasons, appeared alongside the four others in court.

They have all been charged with conspiring between July 16 and July 21 to cause grievous bodily harm to the victim with intent.

The others were named as Adam Cech, 27, and Jan Dudi, 25, Slovakian nationals from Birmingham, Norbert Pulko, 22, a Slovakian from London, and Jabar Paktia, 41, from Wolverhampton, central England.

They spoke only to confirm their names, ages and addresses, but denied wrongdoing through their lawyers.

They were remanded in custody and will appear in court again on August 28. — AFP