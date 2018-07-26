Turkey moves US pastor to house arrest from prison

US Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson is seen inside a car escorted by Turkish plain clothes police officers as he arrives at his house on July 25, 2018 in Izmir. — AFP pic

ISTANBUL, July 26 — Turkey yesterday moved from jail to house arrest an American pastor who has spent almost two years imprisoned on terror-related charges, in a controversial case that has ratcheted up tensions with the United States.

Andrew Brunson, who ran a protestant church in the Aegean city of Izmir, was first detained in October 2016 and had remained in prison in Turkey ever since.

Brunson’s lawyer Cem Halavurt confirmed Turkish state media reports that his client was being put under house arrest, telling AFP he would be moved from prison later today.

Live pictures broadcast by the NTV channel in the late afternoon showed Brunson being put into a vehicle outside prison and then driven away guided by a police motorbike escort.

The house arrest ruling was issued by a criminal court in the Izmir region where Brunson was being held. He has also been banned from leaving the country.

Brunson’s detention had become a symbol of the problematic relationship between NATO allies Turkey and the US, and news of his release into house arrest boosted the Turkish lira, which gained almost one percent in value against the dollar.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday welcomed the decision to move Brunson to house arrest, but said it was “not enough”.

Pompeo said “no credible evidence” had been presented against the pastor and called on Ankara to resolve the case in a “fair” way.

New anti terror law

Brunson still faces up to 35 years in jail if convicted on charges of carrying out activities on behalf of two groups Turkey deems terror organisations — one led by the US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen who Ankara says was behind a 2016 failed coup, the other the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

His next hearing is due to be on October 12.

The pastor denies the charges and his defence team argues the case is built on questionable witness statements that should never have been brought to court.

According to state news agency Anadolu, the ruling came after Brunson’s lawyer challenged the decision to keep him in prison on “health grounds”.

But Halavurt said that this was not true and that there is nothing official or paperwork to prove that Brunson has health problems.

Brunson is one of tens of thousands of people detained on similar charges during the state of emergency declared by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the wake of the 2016 failed coup bid.

The measure ended on July 18. But the Turkish parliament yesterday passed a new “anti-terror” law that strengthens the authorities’ powers in detaining suspects and imposing public order.

The new law, strongly criticised by activists as essentially replacing the state of emergency, allows authorities to control who can enter and exit an area for 15 days for reasons of security.

Suspects can be held without charge for 48 hours or up to four days if there are multiple offences. This period can be extended on two occasions under special circumstances.

‘Disgrace’

On July 18, a court had again ordered Brunson to remain in prison, defying growing pressure from the US authorities for his release and causing dismay among supporters.

It was the third time his release had been refused this year.

US President Donald Trump had described the latest ruling to keep him in jail a “disgrace”, calling on his Erdogan to help free him.

Philip Kosnett, the US charge d’affaires in Ankara, who attended all three hearings, said last week he did not believe “there is any indication that pastor Brunson is guilty of any sort of criminal or terrorist activity”.

Prominent US lawyer Jay Sekulow, who has worked with the Brunson defence, welcomed the move on Twitter as a “critical first step that we believe will result in the freedom” of Brunson.

Turkish-US relations are already strained over Washington’s refusal to extradite Gulen as well as American backing for a Kurdish militia in Syria which Turkey says is linked to the PKK.

Two Turkish employees from American missions in Turkey are also behind bars — a US Istanbul consulate staffer charged with espionage and an employee at the US consulate in Adana charged with supporting the PKK.

Turkish-American NASA scientist Serkan Golge was also jailed for seven-and-a-half years for being a member of Gulen’s movement earlier this year.

Last September, Erdogan suggested that Turkey could free Brunson if Washington handed over Gulen, who lives in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania — an offer brushed off by Washington.

A senior US official said last week that suggestions by “very senior” figures in Turkey to link the cases had added to the tensions in the relationship. — AFP