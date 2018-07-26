Google Cloud Next ‘18: Docs will correct your grammar, while Gmail and Hangout guess what you want to say next

Google Cloud Next ‘18 kicked off on Tuesday, July 24 at the Moscone Centre in San Francisco welcoming industry leaders, developers and entrepreneurs. ― Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26 — If you like the Smart Replies that pop up on your Gmail app, you’ll be happy to know that they are coming soon to Hangout Chat.

As for those emails, Smart Compose will soon be able to finish them off. And should you not remember the grammar rules, Google Docs will correct your mistakes.

So far the event — which is Google’s biggest yet, said Diane Green, CEO of Google Cloud, in her keynote — has brought many announcements, mostly geared towards businesses and those at the heart of cloud-based technology, however there were a few takeaways for the typical day-to-day G Suite users.

Example of a ‘Smart Reply’ in Gmail. — Picture courtesy of Google

AI writing more texts and emails

Hundreds of millions of messages are processed daily to allow Google’s technology to find the best response to user emails. Those familiar with Gmail may have noticed that when opening an email on the app, three short reply options are proposed at the bottom.

Let’s say your boss requests some documents that you may hold, Gmail could offer replies such as:

“I don’t know, sorry!”

“I’ll take a look for them.”

“Sending them over now.”

Google says that this feature will be coming in the next few weeks to its communications app Hangout Chat for G Suite customers.

As for Gmail, already 10 per cent of email replies are now made by a tap on Google’s Smart Reply proposal and now the brand is ready to bring Smart Compose to G Suite customers.

The idea is that it can fill in greetings, sign-offs and common phrases to save users’ time. In an example on its blog, Google demonstrates how — as you’re typing — sentence suggestions will pop up much like predictive texting, only longer phrases that, with time, will sound more and more like the user’s voice and learn preferred greetings and so forth.

Smart Compose in Gmail will be available to G Suite customers in the coming weeks.

Grammar hints for Docs

This next feature could be useful for just about anyone, especially those who didn’t listen to their English teachers or who juggle multiple languages — Grammar Suggestions in Google Docs.

The AI is designed to spot different types of corrections “from simple grammatical rules like how to use articles in a sentence (like “a” versus “an”), to more complicated grammatical concepts such as how to use subordinate clauses correctly,” notes Google.

Though not quite ready for a global rollout, it is now available in an Early Adopter Programme for G Suite customers.

A makeover for Google’s aesthetics?

Not only are the tools getting updates, so is the brand’s Material Design, according to several reports by notable tech blogs.

Some of the possible design tweaks, such as whiter whites and rounded corners, can be seen in an unofficial teaser video posted by Android Police, who go on to reaffirm that “the interfaces shown off shouldn’t be considered final designs.” Meanwhile Ars Technica posted mockups that suggest many of the bands of colour seen in Google apps could disappear. Google has not confirmed the changes. — AFP-Relaxnews