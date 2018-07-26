Chick-fil-Eh? Popular US chicken chain coming to Toronto

Chick-fil-A — Picture courtesy of Chick-fil-A

TORONTO, July 26 — Popular US chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A has announced plans to cross the border and open its first international frachisee-owned location in Toronto, Canada.

The restaurant is slated to open in 2019, with plans to open 15 stores in the next five years throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

The Calgary International Airport also has a Chick-fil-A.

A repeat chart-topper on fast-food rankings in the US, Chick-fil-A boasts a cult following for their sandwiches made with boneless breast of chicken, buttered buns and dill pickle slices.

Most recently, the chain held a healthy lead over its nearest competitor, Panera Bread, to claim the title of America's favourite fast-food chain in the 2018 American Customers Satisfaction Index. The results are based on more than 22,520 customer surveys collected between June 2017 and May 2018.

Chick-fil-A was founded in 1946 in Atlanta, GA and currently has 2,100 locations across the US.

Though little known outside the US, Canadians may have heard of the brand when it was embroiled in controversy in 2012 following comments made by the chain's CEO Dan T. Cathy, who expressed his opposition to same-sex marriage.

In the US, restaurants are also closed on Sundays, a tradition that dates back to founder Truett Cathy's decision to close the restaurant so that he and his employees “"could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose,” a practice that is still upheld today. — AFP-Relaxnews