Information Dept distributes Dr M’s portrait for public display

The portraits can be obtained during office hours at all the State and District Information Departments as well as the Public Information Centres. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The Information Department (JaPen) has begun distributing the official portraits of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad free of charge for display at government, private and non-governmental organisation premises as well as for distribution to members of the public.

According to a statement from the department today, the portraits could be obtained during office hours at all the State and District Information Departments as well as the Public Information Centres.

They could also be obtained at the Resource and Photography Centres, Information Department of Malaysia, Level 9, Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Complex, Lot 4G9, Pesiaran Perdana, Putrajaya.

For further enquiries, members of the public can call 03-8911 7412 or surf the website www.penerangan.gov.my. — Bernama