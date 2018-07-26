Xiaomi introduces 4G Smartwatch for kids, the Mi Bunny Watch 3

The Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 3 comes with a 1.41-inch AMOLED display, with 2.5D Gorilla Glass and weighs only 51 grams, a small and lightweight kid-sized design. — Picture courtesy of Mi

BEIJING, July 26 — Mi Bunny Watch 3 is the newly unveiled Xiaomi smartwatch for children. The wearable is geared for little wrists and equipped with features for their specific needs.

The first Mi Bunny was released two years ago, primarily to function as a GPS tracker, and since then the Chinese tech giant has been upgrading its offerings with more features. This latest addition is an update on what was released earlier this year — Mi Bunny Phone Watch 2C.

The Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 3 comes with a 1.41-inch AMOLED display, with 2.5D Gorilla Glass and weighs only 51 grams, a small and lightweight kid-sized design.

As for connectivity, the wearable comes with multiple options in the forms of 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS with A-GPS and BeiDou. By inserting a nano SIM, young children without a smartphone will still be able to call their parents; with the dual 4G network, they can even send a voice message while still on a call should they be so savvy.

The 2MP HD camera comes with a 30-degree shooting angle and is accessible through an app, along with the GPS coordinates, to parents who want to ensure their child’s safety. The camera, which takes photos and videos, also serves as a learning tool for the child, who can use it to identify plants with the accompanying app.

Other features include an alarm, voice assistant and music player. There are also riddles and games that could keep children entertained on long drives.

Mi Bunny Watch 3 has IPX7 compatibility, so is resistant against splashes, rainy days and being dropped into shallow pools.

The watch can go about 30 hours before needing a charge, which may not seem impressive compared to other wearables, however most people have a habit of charging their devices every night.

Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 3 is available in a salmon pink or light blue shade, comes with a 240mm long strap and sells for 599 yuan (RM357.90) in China. It’s yet to be announced if it will be available worldwide. — AFP-Relaxnews