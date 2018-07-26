Will the Sony Xperia XZ3 have a single camera?

The upcoming phone could feature a curved back as seen on its successor Sony Xperia XZ2 but this time with a curved glass display as well. — Picture courtesy of Sony

TOKYO, July 26 — An image posted online reportedly shows Sony’s upcoming Xperia XZ3 from all sides, but it reveals a feature — or rather lack thereof—that has a lot of those in the tech world scratching their heads.

There have already been a few leaks purported to show the Xperia XZ3, however these latest CAD renders from industry tipster @OnLeaks and CompareRaja provide a look at the device from multiple angles, revealing a single camera.

While everybody is leaking boring stuff related to a device I revealed weeks ago, I'm already working on my upcoming leak from my holiday office... 😎 Stick around... 😉 pic.twitter.com/V3uVIyzyGF — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) July 24, 2018

The images contradict the initial predictions of a dual setup for the device, although that is likely to have stemmed from the fact that the Xperia XZ2 Premium has a two-fold sensor. However it does raise the question of how accurate or up-to-date the renders are. Of course, Sony could also be holding something back in order to provide something extra with the possible release of an XZ3 Premium.

The images tweeted this week show a device with rounded corners and an FHD+ screen, not that dissimilar to the XZ2. The curved back would appear to fit well in one’s hand and the curved front display leaves no side bezel, much like the recent Samsung phones

The anticipated flagship is rumored to have a 5.7-inch display, 6GB of RAM and could be powered by the Snapdragon 845. And with its release date likely to be during IFA, late August early September, it’s fairly certain it will ship with Android Oreo, if not Android P. — AFP-Relaxnews