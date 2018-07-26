HFMD: Class ordered shut in Taman Tun Dr Ismail

Noor Hisham said there was an increase of HFMD cases with 35,886 cases reported nationwide from Jan 1 until July 23. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — A class at Sekolah Rendah Taman Tun Dr Ismail 2 here was ordered to close and all 36 students to take a break for 10 days after four pupils were infected with the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).

Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Education Department official contacted today confirmed that four HFMD cases were reported involving Year Three boys in the school.

“According to the notice issued by the Kepong District Health Department, only the classroom involved was closed from yesterday. The notice of closure, was to allow cleaning and disinfecting works to be carried out besides ensuring that other students are not infected,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check at the school found school activities were taking place as usual with the school management also confirming that all the pupils from the class were on holiday, starting today.

Yesterday Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there was an increase of HFMD cases with 35,886 cases reported nationwide from Jan 1 until July 23.

According to him, on July 23 (Monday) 564 HFMD cases were reported nationwide. — Bernama