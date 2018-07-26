Distilled water, filtered water or purified water: Which should we be drinking?

What exactly do these terms mean and which should we be consuming?

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — How often do we forget that 60 per cent of an adult human body and 90 per cent of our blood is made up of water?

Consuming sufficient water is vital to help the body function at maximum capacity especially in delivering oxygen to the whole body, keeping the kidneys working like a well-oiled machine, and maintaining body temperature.

Today, drinking water comes in many different forms. We hear a variety of terms such as distilled water, filtered water and purified water.

But what exactly do these terms mean and which should we be consuming?

While there is no universally agreed upon quantity of water we should be drinking, the fact is, we consume a significant amount of water daily — enough for the need to know what we are actually putting into our bodies.

Here, we take a look at three different types of drinking water.

Distilled water

Distilled water is derived from a rigorous purification process called distillation. Water or H2O as its scientifically known is boiled to separate it from any foreign particles, natural minerals and or contamination like lead, mercury and arsenic that boils or melts at temperatures higher than 100 .

The pure water which turns to steam is collected, cooled and served as distilled water, usually in a bottled form.

While this is good to use in steam irons and hot water urns to avoid mineral build-up, there is some advice against consuming in large quantities as it lacks the minerals that the body needs.

Filtered water

Filtered water provides similar conveniences as tap water. The filters, created in various shapes and sizes, can be easily attached to point-of-use devices.

It uses physical barriers such as activated carbon, UV disinfection or reverse osmosis filters to sieve out pollutants like bacteria, parasites, heavy metals and pesticides. There are also chemical procedures that can help dissolve unfavourable solids in the water to make it consumable friendly.

Many people think purified and filtered water are synonymous but that is not the case as purified water goes through additional processes.

Purified water

To create purified water, impurities like inorganic ions, organic compounds, bacteria, endotoxins and nucleases found in H20 are removed or reduced to a minimum level through various methods including electrodeionisation, ultrafiltration, mixed bed deionization or ultraviolet oxidation, to name a few.

Due to its purified state, the water is also used in the pharmaceutical and commercial beverage industry.

* This article is brought to you by Cuckoo.