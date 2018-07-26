Trump, Juncker announce deal pulling back from US-EU trade war

US President Donald Trump (right) and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker walk together before speaking about trade relations in the White House in Washington July 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, July 26 — President Donald Trump reached an agreement yesterday with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker aimed at averting a transatlantic trade war, easing tensions stoked by Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on car imports.

The two sides agreed to expand European imports of US liquified natural gas and soybeans and lower industrial tariffs on both sides, Trump said. The US and European Union will “hold off on other tariffs” while negotiations proceed, Juncker said.

“We had a big day, very big,” Trump said at a joint statement with Juncker at the White House yesterday. He hailed “a new phase” of trade relations.

The two leaders also said they would work toward “zero” tariffs on industrial goods, according to Trump. He added that they would try to “resolve” steel and aluminum tariffs he imposed earlier this year and retaliatory duties the EU levied in response.

Stocks jumped before the 4pm close in New York on early reports that a deal had been reached. Yields on US Treasuries climbed.

Trump and Juncker took no questions after their brief remarks in the Rose Garden, an impromptu appearance scheduled after less than two hours of talks.

Juncker came to Washington for a last-ditch bid to avoid US tariffs on cars. He told reporters he entered yesterday’s meeting with the intention of reaching an agreement with Trump.

Trump warned at a cabinet meeting last week that he would move forward with 25 per cent auto tariffs if the meeting with Juncker didn’t go well.

Trump could impose car tariffs on national security grounds once Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross completes a required investigation.

Auto tariffs at the level Trump has threatened would add about €10,000 (RM47,463) to the sticker price of a European-built car sold in the US, according a European Commission assessment obtained by Bloomberg News last month. That would cut US imports of European cars and car parts in half, the commission forecast. — Bloomberg