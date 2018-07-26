Top beaches that will take your breath away in 2018

Cala Mariolu, Sardinia has been rated one of the world’s top beaches. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 26 — Spain dominates a list of the world’s most breathtaking beaches that includes coastlines in Kenya, Thailand, the Dominican Republic, Israel, Indonesia and even the UK.

Beach-Inspector bills itself as the “first professional beach information platform” covering 1,600 beaches in 52 holiday regions around the world that have been tested on-site against up to 120 criteria.

Over the last three years, “Beach inspectors” were dispatched to destinations around the world where they spent two days digitalising and evaluating beaches on everything from sand and water quality, facilities (restaurants, bars, showers), child friendliness, “flirt factor” and visual beauty.

Beaches were then categorised under five broad themes — “Wow” beaches, party, water sports, special ambiance and classic holiday.

Beaches filed under the “Wow” category are destinations that “take your breath away” and create lifelong memories.

Of the 21 destinations that made the list, five are in Spain and three in Thailand.

Amidst predictable tropical, Caribbean and Mediterranean destinations, the selection also includes the shores of Kenya (Manda Bay and Diani Beach), and Porthcurno Beach in Cornwall, England, which features white sand and dramatic rock faces.

The concept is not unlike the list of top 10 beaches in the US released every year from Stephen P. Leatherman, better known as Dr. Beach, who holds a PhD in environmental coastal sciences.

Beach-Inspector, however, covers beaches around the world.

Here are the ‘Wow’ beaches in the Beach-Inspector selection:

Manda Bay, Kenya

Diani Beach, Kenya

Cala Mariolu, Sardinia, Italy

Playa de Cofete, Fuerteventura, Spain

Pai Plong Beach Ruffian, Thailand

Canto de la Playa, Dominican Republic

Playa de ses Illetes, Formentera, Spain

Trou aux Biches Beach, Mauritius

Dolphin Reef Beach, Israel

Semeti Beach, Lombok, Indonesia

Nui Beach, Koh Phi Phi, Thailand

Playa de los Muertos, Costa de Almería, Spain

Praia de João de Arens, Algarve, Portugal

Cala Conta, Ibiza, Spain

Playa Punta Uva, Costa Rica

Playa de las Conchas, Lanzarote, Spain

Koh Nang Yuan Beach Koh Tao, Thailand

Blue Lagoon, Cyprus

Porthcurno Beach, Cornwall, UK

Whitehaven Beach, Australia

Elafonissi Beach, Crete, Greece — AFP-Relaxnews