Arrest made in Sg Gombak body parts case

Fire and Rescue Department personnel retrieve body parts found on the banks of Gombak River near Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur July 5, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Police detained a man in Pengerang, Johor today to assist in the investigation on a woman’s corpse which was cut into six parts and found in two bags near a bridge in Jalan Ipoh on the Sungai Gombak on July 5.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa said a man believed to be the husband of the 29-year-old victim was arrested at 2am.

“The suspect is now remanded for seven days from today to assist in the investigation,” he said when contacted here, today.

Police earlier confirmed that the woman was a Bangladeshi citizen.

On July 5, a homeless woman who stayed near where the corpse was discovered lodged a police report at the Putra Chow Kit Community Police Station regarding the discovery of suspicious suitcases.

Following the report, the police found human remains packed in two black plastic and one bed sheet layers in two “Power Polo” and “USA Polo” branded garments bags about 20.6m from each other.

The police also found a pendant with the word “Allah” in jawi letters and a necklace on the body.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Terengganu, the police were looking for a construction worker to help in investigation over the stabbing of a fish vendor in Kampung Tanjung Gelam, Mengabang Telipot here on July 7.

Kuala Terengganu district deputy police chief Supt Suffian Sulaiman said police believed the 47-year-old man was still in the state, with his last address at Jalan Gong Datu, Mengabang Telipot.

He was speaking at a media conference at the Kuala Terengganu District Police Headquarters here. — Bernama