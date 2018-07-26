Police manhunt underway in Singapore after samurai sword attack

Police investigators work at scene where a man was attack by four others with a kitchen knife and a samurai sword at 202 Serangoon Road on the afternoon of July 25, 2018. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 25 — The police have launched a manhunt for four men who allegedly attacked a 27-year-old man with a kitchen knife and a samurai sword this afternoon at Serangoon Road.

TODAY understands that the suspects are Singaporeans aged between 20 and 25.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 202 Serangoon Road around 2.20pm. Investigators found the victim with slash wounds on his body, the back of his head, as well as his arms and legs.

The victim was conscious when he was taken to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The attackers fled in a rented silver Nissan car, and left behind a kitchen knife and an ATM card at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing. — TODAY