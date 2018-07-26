PTPTN borrowers now have until July 31 to update info, says chairman

An employee serves a customer at the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) in Kuala Lumpur July 16, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The period for updating information on the income of borrowers of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) has been extended by six days until July 31.

It involved all borrowers who should have made the repayment and still had a balance on their PTPTN repayment.

Its chairman, Wan Saiful Wan Jan said besides the information on their income, PTPTN borrowers must also update other important information including their address, telephone number and e-mail as well as information on their job.

He was earlier reported to have said that the borrowers had to update information on their income at the latest today via www.ptptn.gov.my in the space “Updating Income Information”.

It is to enable the Pakatan Harapan government to implement the election manifesto concerning the postponement of the PTPTN loan repayment for borrowers earning less than RM4,000 a month.

“I wish to remind borrowers to update their valid income information that is true and can be proven via supporting documents when asked,” said Wan Saiful in a statement today.

He said if the PTPTN borrowers did not update the information within the stipulated period, they would be considered as not intending to apply for a postponement of the repayment and would not be included in the new policy of repayment to be drawn up. — Bernama