Burglars evade capture in Penang despite shots fired at getaway car

BUKIT MERTAJAM, July 25 — A policeman unleashed two shots at a BMW car with three men inside when they tried to run him down after he ordered them to stop for a failed housebreaking attempt at Taman Sejahtera Permai, Machang Bubok here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the policeman and his partner from the Motorcycling Patrol Unit were conducting Op Harapan in the area when they received information about robbers arriving in a BMW trying to break into a house, in the incident at 3pm.

“They rushed to the scene but were told the robbers had fled upon realising their attempt had alerted neighbours.

“The policemen intercepted the BMW at the Taman Remia exit junction and ordered the driver to stop. But the suspect tried to run down a policeman causing him to fall from his motorcycle,” he said here today.

The policeman fired two shots at the suspects’ car but it continued to accelerate towards Jalan Kulim with the policemen in hot pursuit but the latter failed to catch the suspects.

Meanwhile, in Nilai, a man’s body was found at the 277.1 km of the North-South Expressway south of Kampung Jerangkang, near here today.

Nilai District Police chief Supt Zaldino Zaludin said the body of the man, who was estimated to be 35 to 40 years old, was found at about 11.40am on the road shoulder (southbound).

“When found, the unidentified victim was wearing a sleeveless, yellow-silver jersey and blue shorts.

“A forensic examination found the body only had minor injuries and cuts,” he said in a media statement here today.

He said an on-site inspection did not find any weapon and a post-mortem would be made to determine the true cause of death. — Bernama