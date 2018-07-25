Oil advances as US crude stockpiles drop to lowest since 2015

An oil pump is seen operating in the Permian Basin near Midland, Texas on May 3, 2017. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 25 — Crude briefly climbed above US$69 (RM279) a barrel as US stockpiles of crude, gasoline and diesel dropped at the peak of the summer driving season.

Futures advanced as much as 1.2 per cent in New York today. American oil inventories fell to the lowest level since February 2015, the Energy Information Administration said. The decline happened at more than twice the pace forecast by analysts and was compounded by surprise drops in fuel surpluses, as well as raw crude stored at a key pipeline hub in Oklahoma.

West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery added 82 cents to US$69.34 a barrel at 10:36 am on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Total volume traded today was about 55 per cent below the 100-day average. The futures surrendered those gain about 20 minutes after the EIA’s weekly report was released.

Brent for September settlement advanced 74 cents to US$74.18 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude traded at a US$4.80 premium to WTI.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a 3 million-barrel decline in nationwide crude inventories. — Bloomberg