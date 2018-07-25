Over 200 shipping, logistics firms contribute RM1m to Tabung Harapan

Tony Pua poses for photos with representatives of shipping and logistics companies in Port Klang, together with mock checks for Tabung Harapan, in Shah Alam July 25, 2018. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, July 25 — More than 200 shipping and logistics companies in Port Klang near here today contributed RM1 million to Tabung Harapan Malaysia.

The ‘mock check’ was handed over by the group’s representative, Captain Ananda Kumar to Damansara MP Tony Pua on behalf of the Federal Government at a ceremony here, tonight.

The event was also attended by key players in the shipping and logistics industry.

Among the contributors are Puncak Jupiter Management, CJ Century Logistic MTT Shipping, Beyond Logistic and Infinity Logistic, Westports Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Opal Asia Shipping, Northport (Malaysia) Berhad, Vertex Mission, Freight Mark, Xpress Feeders, Petikemas Freezone and Liga Logistics.

According to Ananda Kumar, the contributions collected since June 4 was made on the concept of brotherhood and was mooted by all the companies involved, who are also business partners.

As of 3pm yesterday, Tabung Harapan has collected RM161,896,353.60. Collections for the fund will cease on August 31. — Bernama