Maszlee: Cleaning school shoes time-consuming, better to read books instead

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Time wasted on cleaning white school shoes could instead be spent reading and studying, according to Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

In a special discussion segment on RTM today, Maszlee explained the move to change the policy from white school shoes to black ones was more than just a cost-cutting decision.

“Parents do not need to buy more shoes than they actually need as well as cleaning items for the shoes (kapur kasut). The money saved could instead be used to buy books.

“Some say that cleaning school shoes is a means to teach children discipline but that is time-consuming. That time can be used to read books instead,” he said.

Last week, Maszlee announced that students nationwide would be required to wear black school shoes from next year’s school session, taking into account requests from parents to the Education Ministry since he became the minister.

However, Maszlee said he understood why some parties have asked for a grace period of up to two years before the ruling of black school shoes is implemented in all government schools.

“There is no need for a drastic change. You don’t need to buy the shoes now. Hence, the reason for a grace period of a year. Even for those who need more time to adjust, it is OK and I hope schools are not harsh on these parents,” he added.