Ministry takes grim view of abusive teachers, says Maszlee

Maszlee said schools should be safe places for kids. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, July 25 — The Education Ministry will not tolerate sexual crimes by teachers and will take stern action against those involved, its minister Maszlee Malik said today.

He said the ministry viewed seriously cases on sexual abuse involving teachers as the offence was serious.

“There is no place for sexual criminal in school,” he said in a statement here today.

The statement was issued in response to cases of sexual abuse by teachers on their students, including in Penang yesterday, where a 40-year-old teacher of a national school was detained after parents of a few students lodged police reports claiming that their sons were sexually abused by the teacher.

On July 19, a teacher was remanded for seven days to for allegedly sexually abusing his 10-year-old female students at a school in Ampang, Selangor.

Maszlee urged victims who were sexually abused by their teachers to inform their parents and then lodge police reports so that action could be taken against the offenders.

He said the school, the district education office and the state education department would not cover or protect the teachers involved.

“Schools should be a place that is safe, especially for our children. Teachers are responsible to teach and educate their students should not take advantage of them,” he added. — Bernama