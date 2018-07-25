Michelin Guide Singapore 2018: Full list of winners

SINGAPORE, July 25 — The third edition of the prestigious guide to food establishments here deemed to be of world-class standard was released on Wednesday (July 25). Here is the list of this year's Michelin winners, as they are progressively announced at a gala event:
One Star Restaurants: ‘Very good restaurant’
Alma
Bacchanalia
Beni
Braci
Candlenut
Cheek by Jowl
Chef Kang's
Corner House
Crystal Jade Golden Palace
CUT
Garibaldi
Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle
Iggy's
Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine (Orchard)
Jaan
Labyrinth
Lei Garden
Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle
Meta
Putien (Kitchener Road)
Rhubarb
Saint Pierre
Shinji (Bras Basah Road)
Shinji (Tanglin Road)
Summer Palace
Summer Pavillon
Sushi Ichi
The Song of India
Whitegrass
Burnt Ends (new entrant)
Jiang-Nan Chun (new entrant)
Ma Cuisine (new entrant)
Nouri (new entrant)
Sushi Kimura (new entrant)
Two Star Restaurants: ‘Worth a detour'
Les Amis
Odette
Shisen Hanten
Shoukouwa
Waku Ghin
— TODAY