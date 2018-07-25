Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Eat/Drink

Michelin Guide Singapore 2018: Full list of winners

Published 36 minutes ago on 25 July 2018

The Michelin Guide Singapore 2018 Star Revelation at Resorts World Sentosa on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. — TODAY pic
The Michelin Guide Singapore 2018 Star Revelation at Resorts World Sentosa on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 25 — The third edition of the prestigious guide to food establishments here deemed to be of world-class standard was released on Wednesday (July 25). Here is the list of this year's Michelin winners, as they are progressively announced at a gala event:

One Star Restaurants: ‘Very good restaurant’

    Alma

    Bacchanalia

    Beni

    Braci

    Candlenut

    Cheek by Jowl

    Chef Kang's

    Corner House

    Crystal Jade Golden Palace

    CUT

    Garibaldi

    Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle

    Iggy's

    Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine (Orchard)

    Jaan

    Labyrinth

    Lei Garden

    Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle

    Meta

    Putien (Kitchener Road)

    Rhubarb

    Saint Pierre

    Shinji (Bras Basah Road) 

    Shinji (Tanglin Road) 

    Summer Palace

    Summer Pavillon 

    Sushi Ichi

    The Song of India

    Whitegrass

    Burnt Ends (new entrant)

    Jiang-Nan Chun (new entrant)

    Ma Cuisine (new entrant)

    Nouri (new entrant)

    Sushi Kimura (new entrant)

Two Star Restaurants: ‘Worth a detour'

    Les Amis

    Odette

    Shisen Hanten

    Shoukouwa 

    Waku Ghin 

TODAY

Related Articles

In Eat/Drink

Up Next

Loading...