Michelin Guide Singapore 2018: Full list of winners

The Michelin Guide Singapore 2018 Star Revelation at Resorts World Sentosa on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 25 — The third edition of the prestigious guide to food establishments here deemed to be of world-class standard was released on Wednesday (July 25). Here is the list of this year's Michelin winners, as they are progressively announced at a gala event:

One Star Restaurants: ‘Very good restaurant’

Alma

Bacchanalia

Beni

Braci

Candlenut

Cheek by Jowl

Chef Kang's

Corner House

Crystal Jade Golden Palace

CUT

Garibaldi

Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle

Iggy's

Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine (Orchard)

Jaan

Labyrinth

Lei Garden

Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle

Meta

Putien (Kitchener Road)

Rhubarb

Saint Pierre

Shinji (Bras Basah Road)

Shinji (Tanglin Road)

Summer Palace

Summer Pavillon

Sushi Ichi

The Song of India

Whitegrass

Burnt Ends (new entrant)

Jiang-Nan Chun (new entrant)

Ma Cuisine (new entrant)

Nouri (new entrant)

Sushi Kimura (new entrant)

Two Star Restaurants: ‘Worth a detour'

Les Amis

Odette

Shisen Hanten

Shoukouwa

Waku Ghin

— TODAY