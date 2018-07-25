Body of newborn found on AirAsia flight to Delhi

All female passengers on board were questioned and one of them has been held back for questioning, AirAsia said. — Reuters pic

NEW DELHI, July 25 — The body of a newborn was found on an AirAsia flight to Delhi.

The body was discovered as the aircraft was preparing to land at the Delhi International Airport, the statement said.

The flight had taken off from Imphal and had a stop in Guwahati, both cities in north-eastern India.

The police were informed and a doctor from a medical team at the airport confirmed that the baby had been delivered on board the flight, AirAsia said.

All female passengers on board were questioned and one of them has been held back for questioning, AirAsia said.

A woman who boarded the flight at Guwahati appeared to have delivered a premature dead foetus on the flight, Sanjay Bhatia, deputy commissioner of police at the airport said. Further investigations were on, he added.

AirAsia said it was cooperating with the investigation. — DPA/Bernama