‘Darkest Hour’ duo reunite for ‘The Woman in the Window’

Oldman is joining the film adaptation of the bestselling AJ Finn novel. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 25 — Actor Gary Oldman has joined director Joe Wright for crime drama The Woman in the Window, boarding a production that already boasts Amy Adams, Julianne Moore and Wyatt Russell.

Adapted from the bestselling AJ Finn novel, The Woman in the Window features Amy Adams as Anna Fox, a reclusive child psychologist who, otherwise cocooned in her home, has been self-medicating and peeking on her neighbours during an extended bout of agoraphobia.

Her snooping makes her the key witness to a terrible crime, if only the authorities would believe her.

Gary Oldman, who won 2018’s Academy Award for Best Actor with his performance as Winston Churchill in World War II drama Darkest Hour, joins Woman in the Window as the patriarch of a neighbouring family, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wyatt Russell, who is involved with August’s upcoming frat drama series Lodge 49 on AMC and October’s WWII horror movie Overlord, also has a leading role, while Julianne Moore of The Hours and Kingsman: The Golden Circle is likewise expected to feature.

Other upcoming projects for Oldman include Steven Soderbergh’s banking scandal biopic The Laundromat (with Antonio Banderas and Meryl Streep) as well as his own movie, Flying Horse, about the personal life of 19th century English photographer Eadweard Muybridge, which he wrote and is to direct as well as lead.