Nurul Izzah: Govt must be firm, consistent in addressing Palestinian issue

Nurul Izzah debated on the motion pertaining to Malaysia’s action on issues of human rights abuses and atrocities against the Palestinians by Israel in a special chamber in Parliament building. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 ― Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar wants the government to stand firm and consistent in addressing the issue of Palestinian people, who are oppressed by the Israeli regime.

She also called on the government to bring all Malaysians, including private companies, government linked companies, domestic and foreign benefactors as well as the governments of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Qatar to channel assistance.

“We want concrete measures, not mere criticisms and these include ensuring the 700 schools that accommodate the Gaza and Palestinian refugees will continue to function,” she told Bernama here today.

She said so far there is no concrete response from the Foreign Ministry on the issue raised.

Earlier she debated on the motion pertaining to Malaysia’s action on issues of human rights abuses and atrocities against the Palestinians by Israel in a special chamber in Parliament building.

The motion was tabled before Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon and heard by several MPs including Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) and Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PAS-Sik).

Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Yahaya replied to Nurul Izzah’s debate.

Speaking to Bernama outside the chamber, Marzuki said the government welcomed the suggestions raised by Nurul Izzah on the issue.

He said the government had also taken several steps, including channeling aid in the form of medical equipment to the Palestinians and bringing the issue to the attention of the international community such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations (UN). ― Bernama