Najib never tabled Sabah redelineation report, says minister

Datuk Liew Vui Keong says the Sabah redelineation report is still not tabled in the Dewan Rakyat and it is now being considered by the Pakatan Harapan government. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had received the Sabah redelineation report but had not tabled it in Parliament during his premiership, online news portal Malaysiakini reported.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said in a written reply in Parliament that the report was submitted to Najib on February 21, 2017, in line with Section 8, Part II, the Thirteen Schedule of the Federal Constitution.

“The report is still not tabled in the Dewan Rakyat and it is now being considered by the Harapan government,” he said in response to independent Petaling Jaya MP, who asked what the new Pakatan Harapan government's stance was of the report.

The redelineation report for Sabah was approved by the Sabah state assembly, and was completed ahead of the redelineation report for Peninsular Malaysia.

However, the Sabah redelineation report was never tabled in Parliament.

The redelineation report for Peninsular Malaysia, was tabled in Parliament and approved on March 28.