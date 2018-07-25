PAS encouraged members to vote for 'big brother' Umno in Sungai Kandis, says Nik Abduh

Barisan Nasional supporters are seen at the Sungai Kandis by-election’s nomination day at Dewan Besar Tanjung in Shah Alam July 21, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 ― PAS members are encouraged to vote for Umno ― its “big brother” ― in the Sungai Kandis by-election, PAS central committee member Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz was quoted saying.

“If you ask me, is it not clearly understood that PAS is encouraging its members to vote for the Umno candidate in the Sungai Kandis by-election? I will answer, yes, in the Sungai Kandis by-election. That's what I understand,” he said in a Berita Harian report which also quoted him as labelling Umno as PAS' “big brother”.

“Umno is PAS' big brother who have long forgotten himself, because he was in power for too long. Umno's realisation is PAS' strength, to ensure Islam has a more sovereign position here,” he reportedly said.

The report said the Bachok MP was responding to accusations that PAS' decision to sit-out the by-election in Sungai Kandis, is an effort to revive Umno, and that the decision was mere acting.

Berita Harian quoted Nik Mohamad saying that the decision was made as BN was not a partner in the Gagasan Sejahtera coalition.

Gagasan Sejahtera comprises PAS, Parti Ikatan Bangsa Malaysia and Berjasa. It has also formed an electoral pact with Parti Cinta Malaysia (PCM).

“Therefore, there is no order making it mandatory for PAS members to vote for Umno/BN,” he reportedly said.

“PAS' order is to reject the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government. The approach and stance against PH is the same, be it before or after the 14th General Election, that is to reject PH.

“For PAS, PH is not the best choice to replace BN. The economic situation and the condition of the other sectors which is not stable after the 14th General Election, proves how strong PAS' stand is,” he added.

On accusations that PAS was attempting to revive Umno in the by-election, Nik Mohamad said that PAS aims to do so by enlightening Umno, with Islam.

“In fact, several new indication showed that Umno is working to amend its relationship with PAS. PAS gladly welcomes it,” Nik Mohamad was quoted saying.

On Sunday, New Straits Times (NST) quoted PAS information chief Nasrudin Hassan telling voters in Sungai Kandis to reject PH, as it has allegedly failed to fulfill the promises it made in its election manifesto.

He reportedly said that PH has yet to abolish tolls, reduce oil prices, and wipe out the debts of Felda settlers.

“PH must be defeated in the Sungai Kandis by-election. This will send a signal that the people will no longer be fooled by PH’s failure in delivering its promises,” he was quoted saying in a statement.

Nasrudin also reportedly accused the PH administration,of creating an environment which enabled certain quarters to insult Islam.