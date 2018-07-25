Man fined RM100 for swearing at fellow gym member

The man is said to have become angry after seeing another member reprimand his girlfriend over her use of the gym equipment. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, July 25 — A business consultant who spewed profanities at a lawyer for reprimanding his girlfriend at a gym was fined a maximum of RM100 by the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham sentenced Jonathan Tan Kwan Nyan, 34, after he pleaded guilty to the charge of using profane language on Mohamad Adnan Abdul Majid, 37.

The offence was committed at a gym in the Empire Gallery shopping mall, Subang Jaya, here at 3pm, on March 10, under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 which carries a maximum fine of RM100.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Fazeedah Faik sought a heavier sentence as a lesson to the accused and the public, however, Jonathan, who was unrepresented just said ‘no’ when the court asked him to appeal.

According to the facts of the case, the incident occurred when Tan got infuriated on seeing his girlfriend being reprimanded by a man on how to use gym equipment before he started hurling profanities at him. — Bernama