Ministry: 72 MonSpace Group accounts with RM5.8m frozen

It was also reported that in May last year, the Bukit Jalil police station received reports from 71 Chinese nationals claiming that they were cheated of their savings by MonSpace. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 25 — Seventy-two accounts with funds totalling RM5.867 million of 25 companies and 47 individuals allegedly involved in the MonSpace Group pyramid scheme have been frozen following a special operation, ‘Ops Coin’, involving raids 16 premises linked to the company yesterday.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs’ (MDTC) enforcement director Datuk Mohd Roslan Mahayudin said the raids were conducted in Ipoh, Perak, and in the Klang Valley at business premises and homes, as well as three premises used as server centres by MonSpace Group.

Following the raids, computers and various company products, worth RM980,35, were seized, as well as foreign currencies, worth RM93,879.20, he told a media conference here today.

He said the ministry had also managed to stop transactions to transfer ownership of 26 vehicles, worth RM6.2 million.

However, no arrest was made, he added.

The operation, he said, involved various authorities, including the National Revenue Recovery Enforcement Team (NRRET), Attorney General’s Chambers, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the police.

Mohd Roslan said Ops Coin was conducted following investigation, which was carried out since last year, after complaints were received from six of the victims.

It was also reported that in May last year, the Bukit Jalil police station received reports from 71 Chinese nationals claiming that they were cheated of their savings by MonSpace.

He said the case was investigated under Section 27B of the Direct Sales and Anti-Pyramid Scheme Act 1993. — Bernama