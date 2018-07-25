Hospital rubbishes baby kidnap rumour

KUANTAN, July 25 — The Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) has rubbished recent allegations on Facebook that a baby was abducted from the hospital yesterday.

Its director, Dr Norazmi Abdullah said what actually transpired was a Myanmar couple had taken their newborn baby out of the hospital without settling the bill.

He said the woman, in her 30s, was admitted to the HTAA four days ago before she gave birth yesterday.

“Both the mother and baby were in good health and allowed to return home the same day (yesterday). However, perhaps they (couple) did not have the money to settle the bill, and this had prompted them to flee.

“The nurses had only realised of their (mother and baby) disappearance at 6pm when they were not in bed. Subsequently, a headcount was conducted but both of them were nowhere to be seen,” he told reporters here today.

Dr Norazmi said the hospital had lodged a police report as per normal procedures.

Meanwhile, Pahang Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Othman Nayan confirmed the incident, saying that the police were awaiting reports from the HTAA management for further investigation.

It is learnt that the cost of giving birth for foreigners at government hospitals could reach up to RM7,000 depending on the class of the ward. — Bernama