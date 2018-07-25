Yemen rebels attack Saudi tanker in Red Sea: coalition

Saudi Arabia has intervened in Yemen since 2015. — Reuters pic

RIYADH, July 25 — Yemen’s Huthi rebels have attacked a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea, causing “minor damage” to the vessel, the Saudi-led coalition said today.

The kingdom’s Al-Ekhbariya television cited the coalition saying the oil tanker was “the target of a Huthi-Iranian terrorist attack”.

“The oil tanker sustained minor damage and the (Huthi) militias almost caused an environmental catastrophe,” the coalition said.

The statement did not provide details on the name or size of the tanker.

Earlier, the pro-Huthi Al-Masirah television said that the rebels had targeted a Saudi warship named Al-Dammam, without providing further details.

Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen in 2015 at the head of a military coalition backing the country’s government after Huthi rebels ousted it from the capital Aden the previous year. — AFP