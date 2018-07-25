Factory operator falls to her death in bid to flee fire

JOHOR BARU, July 25 — A 33-year-old woman is believed to have fallen to her death in her bid to flee her burning condominium unit on the 19th floor of Garden Residence Condo in Taman Mutara Emas in Skudai today.

Liew Li San, who works as a factory operator, was found by firemen sprawled on the concrete landing just below the condominium’s ground floor.

Iskandar Puteri police chief Assistant Commissioner Noor Hashim Mohamad said police received a call from the public about the incident at 2.10pm.

“We (police) were informed by the complainant that a female victim had fallen from the condominium,” he said in a statement today.

Initial investigations revealed that the incident was believed to have begun around 2pm when the victim was sleeping in a room alone.

The other family members, twin sisters with a two-year-old baby, were in the living room.

It was learnt that the victim’s younger sister was cooking noodles when the kitchen suddenly caught fire.

All the family members, except the victim, fled the house to get fire extinguishers and help. However, the fire quickly spread.

Noor Hashim said investigations revealed that the victim woke up and tried to flee the burning condominium unit through the kitchen balcony.

“There was a pipeline to cross the side wall, but the victim was believed to have slipped and fell from the 19th floor,” he said, adding that the victim had just moved into the home about four months ago.

Checks by the Johor Fire and Rescue Department revealed that 60 per cent of the condominium was destroyed in the blaze.

The fire was believed to have started at the stove.

The victim’s body was sent to the Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Kulai Hospital for a post-mortem.