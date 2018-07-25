Selangor MB’s office says not even aware of free durian fest in Sg Kandis

Amirudin Shari speaks during a campaign event for the Sungai Kandis by-election in Taman Sri Andalas, Klang July 24, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, July 25 — The Selangor mentri besar’s office did not give permission for durians to be distributed for free as a means to woo voters in the Sungai Kandis by-election, an aide said today.

Fareed Ashaaree, press and communication secretary to Amirudin Shari, said it had not been informed of such an event, as mentioned in Koperasi Warga Hijrah Selangor Berhad’s (Kohijrah) Facebook page on July 23.

“MB's office has not been informed of such event and the use of MB's image on the poster is without the permission of the office,” he told Malay Mail.

“YAB mentri besar is fully committed on complying with EC's regulation for free and fair elections,” he said, referring to the Election Commission.

Election watchdog Bersih 2.0 had earlier today said that the July 28 event, which says it will give out some 1,000 durians to voters in Sungai Kandis, must be cancelled as it was an election offence.

The poster also announced that PKR’s Sungai Kandis candidate Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni and Amirudin will be attending.

Kohijrah, according to Bersih 2.0, is said to be a consolidation of microcredit programmes under the Selangor mentri besar.

Bersih 2.0 said the group was officially launched in 2015 to boost middle-class numbers in Selangor.