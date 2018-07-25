Ku Li: NEP should be reviewed to reflect current economic situation

Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah is pictured at the lobby of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 25, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Umno veteran Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah said the New Economic Policy (NEP) should be reviewed to ensure that it stays relevant with the current economic situation.

“It is a good idea. Any policies ought to be reviewed. Nothing is everlasting. Things change and we have to change with the time,” the Member of Parliament for Gua Musang told reporters at the Parliament lobby here today.

However, he said any changes of the policy should be depending on how it was approached.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali on Monday had said the government would review the NEP, an affirmative action policy introduced in 1970, in line with the aspirations of a new Malaysia in ensuring sustainable economic growth and a fair distribution.

He said that any economy polices should be based on needs and not race. — Bernama