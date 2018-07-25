Kedah man’s ‘lucky pick’ scores cool RM17m jackpot

The businessman walked away with RM17,577,802 after scooping the second and third prize of the jackpot. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, July 25 — A man in Kedah has become a multi-millionaire overnight after winning the Magnum 4D “Lucky Pick” jackpot.

Armed with only RM20, the winner recalled his experience of purchasing a “Lucky Pick” ticket with his last RM2 after spending RM18 previously on other 4D numbers.

“I bought an RM2 Lucky Pick Ticket at the Magnum outlet and never thought it would make me a millionaire the very next day,” said the jackpot winner.

“When I visit Magnum, I will pick up one or two Lucky Pick tickets displayed at the sale counter.

“I believe the Lucky Picks tickets will bring me luck, especially when I am drawn to certain numbers printed on the tickets. I have won prizes with them in the past but this time, the Lucky Pick brought me a jackpot,” said the winner.

His winning numbers were 2837 (second prize) and 4697 (third prize).

Lucky Pick tickets are 4D tickets with numbers randomly generated from the sales terminal and are displayed at the sales counter for sale to the public at all Magnum outlets.

The winner, a businessman, also appreciates the use of the Magnum 4D mobile app.

“I love the Ticket Scanner feature in the Magnum app. The phone app is easy to use and very convenient especially for busy people like me.” he said.

The ticket scanner allows players to scan the QR code on each ticket to verify if the 4D numbers match the draw results and notifies them whether they won a prize.

Besides the app, a physical ticket scanner is also made available for players to verify their 4D tickets at the Magnum outlets.

The mobile app is available at www.magnum4d.my.