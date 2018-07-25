69pc of Malaysians say they can’t live without their mobile phones

ixty-nine per cent of Malaysians reported they would not be able to stop using their mobile phones for even one day. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Sixty-nine per cent of Malaysians reported they would not be able to stop using their mobile phones for even one day.

According to a new “State of Digital Lifestyles” report from Limelight Networks Inc, Malaysians are the most addicted to their digital devices, followed by India.

When it comes to e-books, Malaysia scores the highest among the ten countries surveyed — 74.7 per cent prefer digital books while 25.4 per cent opt for physical copies.

Respondents in ten countries — Malaysia, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and United States were asked how they interact with digital media and the impact of technology in their lives.

Limelight Networks in a statement said laptop and desktop computers were the second most integral technology for Malaysian respondents — with 43.4 per cent of them cannot go a day without theirs.

Based on the report, music is also the most commonly accessed online content in Malaysia, followed by movies or television shows and apps. Malaysians are not a fan of paid content as the report revealed that Malaysians are the least likely to pay for content alongside their neighbour, Singapore.

Senior Director at Limelight Networks, Michael Milligan said: “Consumers have become increasingly dependent on digital technology in both their personal and professional lives for information, entertainment, and to simplify everyday tasks.”

The report is based on responses from 5,000 consumers in the ten countries age 18 and older who had downloaded software or streamed online video or music during the last month.

Limelight Networks is a global leader in digital content delivery, empowers customers to better engage online audiences by enabling them to securely manage and globally deliver digital content, on any device. More information on www.limelight.com. — Bernama