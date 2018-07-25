Five charged in Singapore over fatal hazing incident

(From left) Mohamed Farid Mohd Saleh, Muhammad Nur Fatwa Mahmood, Chong Chee Boon Kenneth, Adighazali Suhaimi and Nazhan Mohamed Nazi were the five SCDF personnel charged in the District Court on July 25 with offences relating to the ragging incident that led to the death of a full-time national serviceman. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 25 — Five Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers, aged between 32 and 40, were charged in the District Court today with offences relating to the ragging incident that led to the death of a full-time national serviceman.

The five men charged are Muhammad Nur Fatwa Mahmood, Mohamed Farid Mohd Saleh, Chong Chee Boon Kenneth, Nazhan Mohamed Nazi and Adighazali Suhaimi.

In a ragging incident-turned-tragedy, full-time National Serviceman Kok Yuen Chin, 22, was found unconscious at the bottom of a 12m pump well — which contained 11m of water — in Tuas View Fire Station on May 13. This is the first death resulting from ragging in the service.

Court documents stated that the ragging incident took place between 9pm and 9.07pm.

Muhammad Nur Fatwa, 32, faces a charge of causing death by committing a rash act not amounting to culpable homicide by pushing Corporal Kok into the pump well.

If convicted, he could face a jail term of up to five years, a fine, or both.

He faces another charge of instigating Adighazali to delete a video recording of Corporal Kok being pushed into the well.

If guilty, Muhammad Nur Fatwa could be jailed for up to five years, a fine or both.

Mohamed Farid, 34, faces one charge of abetting Muhammad Nur Fatwa by instigating him to push Corporal Kok.

If guilty, he faces imprisonment of up to five years, a fine or both.

Both Chong, 37, and Nazhan, 40 — who are the commander and deputy commander respectively of Rota 3 at Tuas View Fire Station — each faces a charge of abetting intentionally by aiding a group of servicemen to commit offence of causing grievous hurt.

Each faces up to four years’ jail or a fine of up to S$10,000 (RM29,765) or both.

Meanwhile, Adighazali was charged with obstructing the course of justice by deleting a video recording of Corporal Kok being pushed into a well. He deleted the video at about 11.23pm.

If convicted, he faces up to seven years’ jail, a fine or both.

On top of the five who have been charged, the police have referred eight other officers who were present during the incident to the SCDF for departmental investigations.

Corporal Kok, who did not know how to swim, had gotten into the pump well as part of a celebration to mark the end of his national service stint, due on May 15.

The pump well is a reservoir of water used by fire station personnel for training and for testing the pumps of fire engines.

When Corporal Kok — a Malaysia national and a Singapore permanent resident — did not resurface, the well was drained and his body was later pulled out.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was immediately administered by a paramedic, followed by the use of an automated external defibrillator. He was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After the incident, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam told Parliament that criminal charges will “almost certainly” be brought against those involved.

A Board of Inquiry that will review the incident and make recommendations has also been convened. It will be chaired by a senior director from the Trade and Industry Ministry.

On top of that, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that a state coroner may separately call for an inquiry into Corporal Kok’s death.

In May, MHA said there had been at least five reported incidents of ragging in the SCDF in the past eight years, with errant officers sent to the SCDF Detention Barracks for a period ranging from three to 40 days. — TODAY