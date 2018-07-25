Ringgit rises against US dollar

The ringgit closed higher today against the US dollar today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The ringgit, supported by some buying momentum, closed higher today against the US dollar, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.0530/0580 versus the greenback from 4.0630/0680 recorded yesterday.

Trading in the US dollar was quiet as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the meeting between the leaders of two superpower economies, US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

“Investors are cautious of the meeting’s outcome. But, as of now, we are benefiting from the tense market situation,” the dealer said.

Both Trump and Juncker were locked in a tense meeting at the White House today.

The US President is likely to impose new tariffs on European cars after imposing tariffs on European steel and aluminium. In turn the EU responded with tariffs on US$3 billion (RM12.1 billion) worth of American exports.

The ringgit, meanwhile, traded mostly higher against major currencies, except versus the British pound.

It rose versus the yen to 3.6464/6513 from 3.6534/6589 on Tuesday, strengthened against the euro to 4.7428/7503 from 4.7496/7571, appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 2.9766/9810 from 2.9770/9811 but slipped against the pound to 5.3337/3407 from 5.3278/3360 yesterday. — Bernama