MACC denies dropping graft charges against Guan Eng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today denied that it will drop corruption charges against Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

This follows reports from a Chinese daily, which quoted an unnamed source from the anti-graft body, as claiming that MACC will likely withdraw the said charges.

“The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission denies the accusation that it will withdraw two corruption charges against Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng as was reported in a news portal today.

“MACC does not have the power to do so in any prosecution cases; however, such action falls under the power of the Attorney General Chambers (AGC),” MACC said in a press statement today.

In 2016, Lim, was accused of abusing his post as chief minister of Penang to obtain gratification for himself and wife Betty Chew Gek Cheng, by approving a request from Magnificent Emblem Sdn Bhd for the conversion of agricultural land to build public houses.

He was charged with committing the offence when chairing the Penang State Planning Committee Meeting on the 28th Floor of the Komtar Building, on July 18, 2015.

He was charged under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the amount or value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

On the second charge, Lim was accused of abusing his position to acquire a bungalow on Jalan Pinhorn in George Town from businesswoman Phang Li Koon, whom he also allegedly had official dealings with, for RM2.8 million, which was about RM1.5 million below the market price at the time.