Perak MB: PKR Srikandi chief is special adviser but job’s being fine-tuned

IPOH, July 25 — PKR Srikandi chief Siti Aishah Shaik Ismail has not started her duties as a special adviser to the mentri besar as the state government needs time to “fine-tune” her appointment.

Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said Siti Aishah’s appointment was discussed during the Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) council meeting on Sunday.

“During the meeting, I received certain instructions (from council members) which I will announce in due course,” said Ahmad Faizal, who is also the council chairman.

As such, Ahmad Faizal said Siti Aishah has yet to commence her duties.

“Her appointment is still valid. We want to fine-tune it so that problems will not arise from the decision,” he added, citing her duties as an adviser as one of the possible problems.

Siti Aishah was cast into the spotlight when she was reportedly chosen as one of two PH nominees for the state assembly Speaker post.

She, however, backed out, resulting in the appointment of DAP’s Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham.

It fuelled rumours that she had been pressured to do so.

After withdrawing, Siti Aishah voiced her frustration on social media, saying the culture of monopolising power must not be practised in PH.

On another matter, Ahmad Faizal said the Forestry Department has been instructed to suspend all logging activities at Kampung Ralak in Temenggor, Gerik pending an investigation as to why water sources in the village had turned murky.

He said logging activities were legal as approval had been granted to a private company.

“The company — Hayat Pelangi — was one of 11 companies that were given logging concessionaire by the previous administration to resettle Orang Asli in the area and also for the planting of rubber,” he said, adding that the areas approved to the 11 companies cover 1,966 hectares.

Malay Mail had on Monday reported that Orang Asli from Kampung Ralak said the logging activity had adversely affected their livelihood and way of life.

The logging activity, which has been ongoing since 2012, had damaged the water quality of Sungai Jumheng, which is the main water source for the villagers.

The villagers also lost some of their fruit plantations, while claiming that their ancestral burial ground had been bulldozed in the process.