MP calls for fresh probe on corruption allegations against Taib Mahmud

Kelvin Yii said the ‘elephant in the room’ must be addressed first. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, July 25 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should reopen investigations against Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud for alleged corruption and abuse of power, Bandar Kuching Member of Parliament Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen said today.

The DAP representative said MACC had carried out a few investigations on the former chief minister over the years and its findings were submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

Referencing a statement made by de facto Law Minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong a few days ago, Yii said the AGC had decided to close the case against Taib in 2013.

“I, therefore, urge MACC to work together with all the different parties and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and review all the recent allegations and examine the alleged new evidence,” Yii said.

He said MACC should also review the old allegations so that the case against Taib can be investigated based on the rule of law and laws of the country.

“There also must be greater transparency in the investigation to give greater public confidence that there will not be any interference in such high-profile investigations,” he said.

Yii said multiple parties and NGOs, including the Bruno Manser Fund (BMF), have expressed their intention to further cooperate in possible future investigations, including sharing their seven years’ worth of evidence collected on the alleged corruption of Taib.

“With the recent allegation by Sarawak Report, I strongly believe all these warrant further investigation,” he said, referring to Taib’s alleged link to Sarawak-owned Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros).

He said that people — no matter who they are and are suspected to be involved in corrupt activities, regardless of position, titles or even wealth — must be held responsible and brought to justice.

In the case of Sarawak, he said the “elephant in the room” must be addressed first.

Yii said multiple allegations had been reported by the international media against the former chief minister over the years.

He claimed many of these allegations were not answered properly.