Remand for teacher in molest case extended

The teacher is accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl at a school in Ampang last May. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today extended the remand on a male teacher for another five days to facilitate investigations into alleged molestation of a 10-year-old girl at a school in Ampang here last May.

The remand extension to start tomorrow was issued by the Ampang Magistrate’s Court registrar Roslan Md Nor to allow police to conduct further investigation on the 53-year-old suspect under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Act against Children 2017.

Last Thursday, the man was remanded for seven days to assist investigations into the case. The remand period ended today.

Earlier, the media reported that the victim’s mother had lodged a police report in June after her son informed her of the incident. — Bernama