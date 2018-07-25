Seek security authorities’ advice before abolishing Sosma, says Najib

Members of The Royal Malaysian Police take part in a demonstration showing a mock terrorist attack during the 211th National Day celebration at Pulapol in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

SHAH ALAM, July 25 — Any attempt to abolish any security acts, including the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) should be referred to the security authorities in advance.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said it was feared the repeal could expose the country to the threat of violence.

He said Sosma, which was approved during the administration of the BN government in 2012, was pre-emptive, whereby the detention of any individual was under the jurisdiction of the court and not through the power of the minister or inspector-general of police (IGP).

“Pre-emptive means we detain people through the courts, not minister, not IGP but the courts decide that a person is at a great risk that he can commit acts of violence.

“With the existence of Sosma, we save lives and properties. To me, lives and properties cannot be pawned with any other considerations because of the consequences that one incident of terrorism can destroy the world’s confidence in Malaysia,” he told reporters here today.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was reported to have said that the government would abolish the laws that oppressed the people, especially Sosma. — Bernama