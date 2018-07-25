With Chong Wei’s absence, Daren says ready to challenge world's best players in Nanjing

Independent shuttler Liew Daren gained the limelight after national badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei withdrew from the BWF World Championships in Nanjing, China. ― Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, July 25 ― Having to take on the national challenge alone in the men’s singles event at the BWF World Championships in Nanjing, China from July 30 to August 5, is not a big matter to independent shuttler Liew Daren.

In fact, the 30-year-old, who gained the limelight after national badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei withdrew from the prestigious tournament due to a respiratory-related disorder, is ready to challenge the world's best players.

“I was indeed surprised when I found out that he got sick yesterday. I did not expect that he could get such a serious illness as he had been a very disciplined and fit player. I hope he will recover the soonest possible.

“So far, I have no pressure (to carry the country’s challenge) because I am not under the BAM (Badminton Association of Malaysia). As such, I will just focus on my preparation and how to improve my performance,” he told reporters at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the AirAsia Badminton Academy and Yippi mobile application here today.

BAM yesterday announced that Chong Wei had to withdraw from the tournament and the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games set to be held from Aug 19 to 28 in Indonesia due to his poor health condition.

Daren, currently ranked 40th in the world, will be going all out to beat Indonesia’s world number 15, Jonatan Christie, in the first round match.

“The first round is crucial because I have just lost to him (at the Malaysia Open Celcom Axiata in June). As such, I have to focus on defeating him first. If I succeed, my target is to advance to the quarter-finals.

“This is my second World Championship (after 2013)... I feel more confident and not as shaky as the first time,” said the AirAsia Badminton Academy player who qualified for the world meet by merit after becoming Malaysia's second best player, based on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings.

Joining Daren are Soniia Cheah and Goh Jin Wei in the women's singles category; Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong, Teo Ee Yi-Ong Yew Sin, Aaron Chia-Wooi Yik Soh (men's doubles); Vivian Hoo-Woon Khe Wei and Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean (women’s doubles); and Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai and Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing (mixed doubles).

Meanwhile, AirAsia Badminton Academy president Jason Lim is confident that the collaboration between the two parties will help to unleash young talents in becoming the world's best players.

“Yippi will be providing financial support for both junior and elite teams in our academy to pay for items such as trainer and court fees for training, as well as entry fee for local and international tournaments,” he said. ― Bernama