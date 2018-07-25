Cops: Arson involved in Taiping BMW fire

A BMW 318i was set alight near a KFC restaurant on Jalan Ipoh in Taiping yesterday. — Courtesy of State Fire and Rescue Department

IPOH, July 25 — Arson was involved in the case of a BMW 318i damaged by fire near a KFC restaurant on Jalan Ipoh, Taiping yesterday, said police.

Taiping District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Taib said that the car was also reported stolen and linked to a burglary as well as a hit-and-run case.

“At about 3pm yesterday, a burglary took place at a house in Taman Sejahtera Permai, Bukit Mertajam, Penang. The suspect was using the same car and the information about the car was passed to the officers who were on duty.

“And at around 3.30pm, the patrol unit spotted the car on Lorong Remia 7/2. They ordered the suspect to stop the car, but he did not heed the instructions and tried to drive into them,” he said in a statement.

Mohamad said the police fired two shots at the suspect’s vehicle, but the suspect managed to flee.

Police are investigating the burglary under Section 453 of the Penal Code for housebreaking, the hit-and-run under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, and the arson under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire.