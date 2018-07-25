DBKL to adopt S. Korea’s smart city technology for public transport system

Kuala Lumpur Mayor, Tan Sri Mhd Amin Nordin Abdul Aziz, and Seoul Metropolitan Government International Relations Ambassador Yim Geun-hyeong attend the CityNet Infrastructure Cluster Meeting in Kuala Lumpur July 25, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will collaborate with Seoul Metropolitan Government on the implementation of the smart city technology in order to enhance the city’s public transportation system.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor, Tan Sri Mhd Amin Nordin Abdul Aziz, said smart-city approach using digitalisation, clean energy and innovative technologies needed to be studied from the Seoul Metropolitan’s expertise.

“The most important variables found is to encourage the use of public transport, to reduce travel time, to reduce the distance from home to public transportation stations and subsidise fares.

“For the commuter to switch to public transport, proper incentives need to be provided for a successful implementation.

“Hence, we would like to learn and implement on how the Seoul Metropolitan Government develops their public transport system by using mobile apps and electronic signboards to encourage the public to utilise the facilities,” he said at a press conference on CityNet Infrastructure Cluster Meeting here, today.

Meanwhile, Seoul Metropolitan Government International Relations Ambassador Yim Geun Hyeong said he was impressed with the encouragement of public involvement in city development by DBKL.

“The urban regeneration and city revitisation such as River of Life and Beautification of Lane ways which involve communities will also trigger cultural growth in townships and metropolises through its people, in line with its efforts to revive a city’s infrastructure by working closely with local authorities,” he said.

In line with the theme ‘Sustainable Urban Transportation For New Urban Agenda’, the three-day CityNet Cluster meeting is being hosted by Kuala Lumpur this year to promote exchange of expertise and experiences within Asia Pacific region from yesterday.

Mhd Amin Nordin said currently Kuala Lumpur is the vice president 1 of CityNet and Co Lead for Infrastructure Cluster.

“CityNet members choose to join one of the four clusters, namely Infrastructure, Climax Change, Disaster and Sustainable Development Goals and Malaysia chooses to be the member of Infrastructure Cluster,” he added. — Bernama