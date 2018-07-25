Cops arrest duo, seize RM462,000 drugs in Butterworth bust

Penang Deputy Police Cheif Datuk Roslee Chik (middle) shows the drug seized, following the raid in Northern Seberang Perai, at the Penang Police Contingent in George Town July 25, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 25 — Police have crippled a drug syndicate with the arrest of two men and seizure of RM462,000 worth of drugs.

Penang Deputy Police chief Datuk Roslee Chik said a team of officers ambushed the men at a three-storey house in Taman Seri Segar, Butterworth at about 4.45pm on Monday.

“Based on a public tip-off of the drug-trafficking syndicate, the team raided the premises and arrested the duo who have been renting the house for a month,” he told a press conference at the Penang police headquarters today.

The duo, a 42-year-old and a 51-year-old, appeared to be good friends and had rented the house for RM1,300 a month, he said.

“They are unemployed and in the raid, we seized 107g of heroin, 8.1kg of ketamine in three black plastic bags and a bag containing 18 plastic packets of a total 510g of syabu,” he said.

Roslee said they also seized 400 pieces of aluminium contaning 10 Eramin 5 pills each, a box containing 25.6kg of caffeine and other drug-processing paraphernalia.

He said the total drugs seized were worth about RM462,000 and believed to be for the domestic market.

He added that the amount of drugs seized would be enough to supply 2,000 drug users.

The police also seized RM2,500 in cash, a car and three motorcycles.

Roslee said both suspects were repeat offenders as they have between three and 12 previous criminal records involving drugs.

The duo has been remanded until July 30 to assist investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.