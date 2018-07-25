Perak MB says will meet state mufti over UEC

Faizal said recognising UEC was a promise made by Pakatan Harapan during campaigning for the 14th general election. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 25 — Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today he will meet Perak Mufti Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria and explain the state’s stand regarding the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC).

He said recognising UEC was a promise made by Pakatan Harapan during campaigning for the 14th general election.

“Promise being promise, it should be fulfilled,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the weekly state executive councillors meeting at the state secretariat building here today, Ahmad Faizal said many misunderstood the matter.

“I want to stress that the state can recognise UEC as long as the holder obtains a credit in Bahasa Melayu. We want that so everyone can communicate with each other,” he said.

“Pakatan Harapan does not see the need to hold back UEC holders from getting the appropriate chances,” he added.

Earlier today, Harussani had in a statement described UEC as damaging to the existing National Education Policy.

He said the country’s education system should be formed based on racial unity and nation building.

He further claimed that if UEC is recognised, it would invite racism.

On a separate matter, Ahmad Faizal announced a special payment of between RM125 and RM150 for officers who are acting for other officers.

Called special responsibility allowance, Ahmad Faizal said it was to show the state appreciated the contribution and services of civil servants.

“The special payment takes effect from July 4,” he said.