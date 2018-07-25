Kevin Morais murder trial: Accused ‘doesn’t know if he’ll be dead or alive’ after testifying

The men charged with murdering DPP Kevin Morais’ are led by policemen outside the Duta Court Complex in Kuala Lumpur, September 28, 2015. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — One of the seven men accused of murdering deputy public prosecutor Anthony Kevin Morais has told the court that he fears dying shortly after testifying.

Malaysiakini reported that S. Ravi Chanderan had requested to further discuss with judge Justice Azman Abdullah before the examination-in-chief by his lawyer V. Rajehgopal.

However, the request was rejected when the judge told Ravi to speak to his lawyer in case he had any problems.

“After I give this testimony, I don’t know if I will be dead or alive. This might be my last testimony,” Ravi was quoted as telling the judge.

Ravi told the court that G. Gunasekaran, one of the accused who was subsequently discharged and acquitted of Morais’ murder in December 2016, had brought him to supposedly collect payment from someone on September 3, 2015, at an apartment along Jalan Dutamas in Segambut.

He added they waited for several minutes within the vicinity of the apartment’s guardhouse before eventually leaving as the person they were waiting for did not show up.

Ravi, along with army colonel Dr R. Kunaseegaran and fellow accused S. Nimalan, M. Vishwanath, AK Thinesh Kumar, and R. Dinishwaran have pleaded not guilty to killing Morais between 7am and 8pm on September 4, 2015 while on the way from Jalan Dutamas 1, Sentul to 1 Jalan USJ 1 / 6D, Subang Jaya.

Six of the accused were represented by Rajehgopal while Kunaseegaran was represented by lawyer Datuk N. Sivanathan. Deputy Public Prosecutor Saiful Edris Zainuddin is leading the prosecution.

If found guilty under Section 302 of the Penal Code, they face the gallows. The trial presided over by Justice Azman continues tomorrow.