Be the first to watch ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’ in Malaysia’s first high definition LED screen

GSC’s new Onyx hall, which features the first cinema LED screen of its kind in the country, is located at its flagship in Mid Valley Megamall. — Picture courtesy of Golden Screen Cinemas

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — To all movie buffs out there, be prepared to be dazzled by ultra-sharp high definition visuals and superior audio when you step into GSC’s new Onyx hall, which features the first cinema LED screen of its kind in the country.

Located at Hall 11 of GSC’s flagship Mid Valley Megamall cinema, the 33.8 feet wide by 16.4 feet high Onyx Cinema LED screen enlivens content by showcasing greater detail and colour vibrancy in cutting-edge 4K.

It is the world’s first Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)-compliant High Dynamic Range LED theatre display, enabling the screen to capture even the most pristine whites and deepest blacks with a nearly infinite contrast ratio.

This also allows the screen to stay bright and clear, even with all the hall lights on, making it ideal for delivering presentations, launch events, and so much more!

Onyx’s hall design extends the aural sweet spot throughout the theatre’s seating area, so you get perfect sound no matter where you’re seated in the hall.

The seats are also a step up from regular halls and are made of plush eco-leather, making them luxuriously comfortable.

Hurry, as 20 pairs of tickets for an exclusive Mission: Impossible — Fallout screening at Mid Valley Megamall on July 29 at 11am are up for grabs. — Picture courtesy of Golden Screen Cinemas

Intrigued yet? GSC is giving a chance to Malay Mail readers to experience the Onyx theatre for themselves.

A total of 20 pairs of tickets for Mission: Impossible — Fallout screening at Mid Valley Megamall on July 29 at 11am are up for grabs.

To win a pair of tickets, follow these steps:

1. Go to Malay Mail’s Facebook Page.

2. Like and comment on the pinned post (featuring this article).

3. Look out for the winner announcement on our Facebook page on July 26

For more information, please visit GSC’s website at www.gsc.com.my, check out GSC’s Mobile App, or GSC’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GSCinemas.



*This article is brought to you by Golden Screen Cinemas.